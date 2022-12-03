Milford Mill Academy beats Kent Island to win Maryland 2A state championship

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Milford Mill Academy beats Kent Island 25-16 to win the Maryland 2A state championship trophy. The game was at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis.

This is their second straight trip to the state title game, after losing last year's to Douglass of P.G. County. This time they were victorious.

The championship caps off what was an excellent season going 14-0 and outscoring opponents 610-95.

It's their second state championship in program history, the other coming in 1987.

The players weren't only playing for themselves, but for a former player as well.

They wanted this win for Mike Savage, former Baltimore County football coach living with ALS. Savage is also the father of former Millers quarterback Brandon Savage, who led the school to the state title game in 2017.