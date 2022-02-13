MileOne Auto Group provide car seats to families in need

OWINGS MILLS — An effort to protect kids while they're riding in the car.

Today, some area families received a car seat donated by mile one auto group including heritage Toyota on Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills.

Certified passenger safety technicians were on hand to show how to properly install them.

"So we just had a mom who left who's pregnant with triplets and we were able to give her three seats and really the look on her face and the ability to make sure that these children who aren't even born yet are safe, is really just amazing that we're able to do this."

Heritage Toyota partnered with buckle up for life...For the event.

They estimate about 30-40 car seats were given out today.