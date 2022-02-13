Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

MileOne Auto Group provide car seats to families in need

items.[0].videoTitle
MileOne Auto Group provide car seats to families in need
Posted at 6:53 PM, Feb 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-13 18:53:24-05

OWINGS MILLS — An effort to protect kids while they're riding in the car.

Today, some area families received a car seat donated by mile one auto group including heritage Toyota on Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills.

Certified passenger safety technicians were on hand to show how to properly install them.

"So we just had a mom who left who's pregnant with triplets and we were able to give her three seats and really the look on her face and the ability to make sure that these children who aren't even born yet are safe, is really just amazing that we're able to do this."

Heritage Toyota partnered with buckle up for life...For the event.

They estimate about 30-40 car seats were given out today.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019