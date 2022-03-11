Middletown man sentenced in the 2020 murder of his wife

MIDDLETOWN, Md. — A Middletown man was sentenced to life suspended all but 50 years on Friday for the first degree murder of his wife.

According to officials, in March 2020, deputies with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 200 block of Broad Street for a missing persons report.

39-year-old Thomas Anthony Lehan told police that his wife, Kathleen (Katie) Lehan, had left their home because she “needed air” and walked out the front door.

State's Attorney's Office

He said he took their son in the car to search for her before contacting 911.

About four days later, Lehan confessed to his father in-law that he had strangled his wife. Later that day, he told investigators the location of her body. Lehan admitted to strangling Katie inside their residence before leaving the her body along Lambs Knoll Road and returning on March 23rd to move the body to a creek bed in an area between Burkittsville and Brunswick in Frederick County.