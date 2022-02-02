Message of support and thanks decorates the walls of GBMC

BALTIMORE — A message of thanks decorates the halls of GBMC Wednesday. Approximately 600 messages were sent to the hospital meant to express appreciation and support for the staff, volunteers, and doctors who dedicate their lives to serving patients and community members.

The messages accumulated over several weeks take up roughly 90 feet of wall space by the former main entrance of GBMC. There in the main hallway, you can find messages from 10-year-old Olivia stating, "Thank you for helping people and keeping us safe."

Other messages include "Thank you for all that you do for our community! Especially during this pandemic. I am totally in awe of you!!!!" and "Thank you for your care and courage. Your contribution is priceless to us all."

Registered nurse Pearl Charner believes that the heartfelt messages provide a source of motivation for her to continue her work.

"I really appreciate hearing how grateful our patients are for the work that we do. We sometimes don't know until after their hospital visit how much of a difference we have made in your journey to health," says Charner. "It means the world to me to read all of these heartfelt messages. Nothing means more to me than to hear that our caring has made a difference. I love the work that I do, and hearing how much it is appreciated, it uplifts me and gives me the strength to keep going."

The hospital plans to update the wall regularly once new messages arrive. Anyone who would like to submit or read their own personal statement can go to GBMC's website.