Mervo High Schools holds emotional send-off for Elijah Gorham on Saturday

BALTIMORE — An emotional send off for Mervo High football player Elijah Gorham on Saturday.

A memorial service was held on the Mervo High school football field where his friends, family, coaches and other loved ones remembered the teen.

One of his teammates shared one final message for Elijah, saying he was sorry they never got to play together one last time.

"I would just like to apologize for being such a hot head on the field. I did something that took me from playing that last game with Elijah. That holds me deep because when you get ejected you can't play the next game and that next game was against Dunbar. I couldn't be there; that was the only game I missed with Elijah. It hurt me a lot but I know I can't hold that in my heart. I just have to look at all the times I was there for Elijah."

Elijah was injured during that game, and tragically died a few weeks later.

His teammate says he knows Elijah wouldn't want people to be sad, and that they should live their lives like he would.