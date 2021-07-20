Mercedes Benz among the items piling up on Linden Heights Avenue

BALTIMORE — A luxury vehicle is creating an eyesore in Northeast Baltimore. Neighbors tell WMAR-2 News Mercedes Benz, which is severely damaged, has been sitting in the 5200 block of Linden Heights Avenue for six months.

"It's a problem that keeps getting worse," said one neighbor who asked that we not use her name. "This block didn't always look like this."

The abandoned isn't the only focal point on a vacant lot. There's also the trash and discarded mattresses that's causing a problem.

"People see this and think it's okay," said Mike Gough. "I've lived on this block for 65 years. This wasn't like this when I was growing up."

A viewer contacted WMAR-2 News to showcase the neighborhood's problem, hoping it'll catch the city's attention.

"The neighborhood, like so many others have been long neglected," wrote the viewer. "Literally, right in the backyard so to speak of the police station is a dumping ground. The area mechanic shops use the residential street as a dumping ground for cars, car parts and there is trash dumping from various places. The cars at some point get city stickers placed on them for towing but not all of them. The cycle starts over and over again."

WMAR reached out to DPW. A crew is expected to come out some time this week to clean the lot up.

The Mercedez Benz may present a removal delay as it requires other agencies to tow. Both the police department and DOT will have to get involved in the vehicle's planned removal.