BALTIMORE — Mental health aid in the Baltimore area is now a phone number away.

Today, Baltimore area leaders announced 'call 9-8-8.'

It's an emergency mental health helpline for the region.

Now if someone in Baltimore City or Baltimore County, Carroll County, or Howard Counties needs aid, someone local will be able to pick up and help.

The 9-8-8 number launched nationwide earlier this month as part of a federal initiative to get faster mental health care to those in need during an emergency.