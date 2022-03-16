Men with "ghost gun," drugs arrested in Pasadena parking lot

PASADENA, Md. — Two men charged with drug distribution in a Pasadena parking lot were found with a loaded "ghost gun" in their vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia, said Anne Arundel County police.

Thomas Lee Cheung Jr., 30, of Laurel, and Samuel David Shanahan, 19, of Pasadena, were arrested on Tower Bridge Drive near Hog Neck Road at about 11:15 a.m. March 15.

Officers saw suspected drug-dealing activity, and ultimately found a Polymer80 Glock-style .45-caliber handgun with 25 rounds of ammunition in their blue Volkswagen.

Police also found a digital scale and suspected MDMA, oxycodone and alprazolam pills.