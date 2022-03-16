Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Men with "ghost gun," drugs arrested in Pasadena parking lot

Gun and drug-related items seized by Anne Arundel County police
Anne Arundel County Police Department
Gun and drug-related items seized by Anne Arundel County police<br/>
Gun and drug-related items seized by Anne Arundel County police
Posted at 3:51 PM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 15:51:48-04

PASADENA, Md. — Two men charged with drug distribution in a Pasadena parking lot were found with a loaded "ghost gun" in their vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia, said Anne Arundel County police.

Thomas Lee Cheung Jr., 30, of Laurel, and Samuel David Shanahan, 19, of Pasadena, were arrested on Tower Bridge Drive near Hog Neck Road at about 11:15 a.m. March 15.

Officers saw suspected drug-dealing activity, and ultimately found a Polymer80 Glock-style .45-caliber handgun with 25 rounds of ammunition in their blue Volkswagen.

Police also found a digital scale and suspected MDMA, oxycodone and alprazolam pills.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019