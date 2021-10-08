Memorial to be held Friday honoring Annapolis Police Lieutenant who passed away

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Tomorrow a memorial will be held for an Annapolis Police Lieutenant who passed away.

Lieutenant Brian Della first joined the force back in 1993 and worked in Annapolis for nearly 30 years.

Fighting crime wasn't enough for him, he wanted to make an impact on people.

In 2001 he started a camp for kids where they could learn to fish and enjoy the outdoors and in 2005 he was promoted to Lieutenant.

“This department is grieving from his loss,” said Annapolis Police Chief Edward Jackson. “It is a tragic loss for the Annapolis Police, but it is especially painful for Courtney and his children. Please hold them close in your hearts, pray for them as they grieve and support them through this most difficult time. I am sorry for their loss and sorry for the loss to this department. Lt. Della was an outstanding police officer.”

Della leaves behind his wife, three kids and several grandchildren.

The memorial is at Broadneck EP Church in Arnold from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

If you would like to send a message to the family please send to: Annapolis Police Department, Attn. Della Family, 199 Taylor Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21401