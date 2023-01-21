Members from the Baltimore NAACP got a chance to meet VP Kamala Harris

BALTIMORE — Five lucky young leaders from the Baltimore NAACP got a chance this week to meet with one of the most powerful leaders in the world, Vice President Kamala Harris.

In a special meeting at the White House on Tuesday, Vice President Harris held a conversation specifically about issues facing Black men aged 18 to 35.

50 young men, in total, met with her to discuss topics like criminal justice, reproductive rights, and the economy.

Joshua Harris, the Vice President of the Baltimore NAACP, attended and says one of the biggest topics discussed was mental health.

"One of the things that we did talk about at the White House with the vice president, was the importance of mental health, knowing that we've seen an increase in suicide rates among African American men and particularly young African American men. What do we need to do? A one to change the stigma around getting help for mental health services and then to the importance in the critical illness of access to care," said Harris.

Harris also said change takes more than just one meeting and they will continue to push for more conversations until they start to see real policy changes.