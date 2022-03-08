Member of Karon Foster carjacking crew pleads guilty to conspiracy to participate in racketeering

BALTIMORE — A member of the Karon Foster carjacking crew has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to participate in racketeering on Monday.

According to his guilty plea, from April 2019 to August 2019, 25-year-old Malik Evans and co-defendant 27-year-old Karon Foster were members of an enterprise that engaged in a pattern of deadly racketeering activity, including a series of armed carjackings, armed robberies, attempted armed robberies and the pawning of stolen goods.

He also participated in four of thirteen carjackings committed by the enterprise.

Members of the conspiracy not only promoted their activities on social media, but they also shared the proceeds of their exploits. Members also concealed enterprise activities by hiding, destroying, or disposing of evidence.

In December 2021, co-defendant Foster was sentenced to 40 years in federal prison for conspiracy to participate in racketeering activity, a carjacking conspiracy, and for aiding and abetting a carjacking resulting in death.

Evans and the government have agreed that, if the Court accepts the plea agreement, Evan will be sentenced to 17 years in federal prison.