Mega Millions jackpot grows into the billions

BALTIMORE — The Mega Millions are played in 44 states, DC and the Virgin Islands. They put the pool of money together and it makes for big prizes.

The Mega Millions did not hit Tuesday night so it's up to over a billion dollars in prize money. The odds are extremely low to get a single winning ticket.

"Slim to none but, I'm going to be in it. That's for sure," said one person.

The official calculation of slim to none is 1 in 302,575,350. To make you feel better, you have a 1 in 32 chance to win your $2 investment back.

"I just do random and I do one, that's all you need. You just need one. (whispers to me) I have been doing a couple other ones the last couple of weeks though," said Maria Jones, resident of Centerville.

On a regular day here at Bakers Liquor, maybe one out of ten customers will buy lottery tickets.

Now that the prize is more than a billion dollars, those wanting tickets now, that's gone up a lot.

"It's differently gone up, quite a bit. We have people come and a buy maybe one ticket, now we have people come in buying 5, 10, 20 tickets at a time," said Jarrod Nagy, resident of Chester.

"It's a lot of people playing when the pot gets up this high," said one person.

"Lottery tickets, have I bought them in the past? Yeah. I generally forget to check them so , it's not a good investment for me," said Nip Lunga.

Lunga didn't buy a lottery ticket today and he has good reason.

"You can drink beer, you can't drink lottery tickets," said Lunga.

People have all kinds of superstitions and their own schemes for winning, but there is only one sure fire way to give yourself the best chance to go home a billionaire.

"You got to play to win," said Jones.

The next drawing is Friday. If you do win, you have 182 days to claim your winning ticket.