Meet Gwynnda: Baltimore’s fourth, newest, and biggest trash wheel

BALTIMORE — Meet Gwynnda the Good Wheel of the West.

She's Baltimore’s fourth, newest , and biggest trash wheel, that will be installed at the mouth of the Gwynns Falls in Baltimore’s Middle Branch.

The name Gwynnda was chosen in March from thousands of submissions.

Gwynnda is expected to collect 300 tons of trash and debris from the Gwynns Falls each year, more than her three siblings combined.

Clearwater Mills in Pasadena constructed Gwynnda with a grappling arm to help move large debris, and 72 solar panels that allows solar and hydro power to turn the wheel with a series of rakes and a conveyor belt to lift trash from the water into a dumpster barge.

Like her predecessors, Gwynnda is decked out with five-foot tall googly-eyes.

Wheelabrator Technologies owns property next to the project and is assuming the cost of personnel and equipment to offload trash from the wheel directly to its waste-to-energy facility, where it will be converted into electricity for Maryland homes and businesses.

