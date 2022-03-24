Meet Baltimore's own Katyrah Love from American Idol

BALTIMORE — Local contestant Katyrah Love, from Baltimore, will be featured in the post-Oscar episode of American Idol.

Love announced on Facebook that she would be auditioning for season 20 of American Idol. Her audition will air Sunday, March 27, after the Oscars.

This isn't Love's first time doing a large performance. She won amateur night at the Apollo Theater in New York and was one of the top 10 artists to make the finals of the Super Top Dog competition in 2019. Artists like Lauryn Hill, Ella Fitzgerald, and H.E.R. are some of the legendary artists to launch their careers from the same stage.

Her real name is Katyrah Davenport, and she attended Catonsville High school. Love credits her participation in Baltimore's open mic scene as the factor that led to the birth of her stage name.

She admits the name was an accident because she wanted her fans to be able to find her on social media easily. "I put love in every single thing I do," she told the Vibin' in Ashley Live podcast.

Love is not only a singer, but she's a percussionist and a poet. She also auditioned for The Voice in February of 2020.