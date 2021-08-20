MedStar Health hosting a series of community vaccine clinics

BALTIMORE — MedStar Health is doing its part to vaccinate the community.

The organization is hosting a series of community vaccine clinics throughout the month....

They've already held three at Mervo High School, BCPL at Essex and at the Baltimore Design School.

Today they held another at Lakeland Elementary School.

Attendees got the Pfizer vaccine. Organizers say they're working to get the vaccine out to residents...

"We found that sometimes people have difficulties getting to a hospital, a clinic, or even a CVS or Walgreens so the mobile van can go directly into the community so that it is somewhere basically central to where the population is. That way we can get as many vaccines out as possible."

A final clinic will be held tomorrow at Children of Promise Inc's community day.

The single dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine will be given out.

The clinic starts at noon and ends at 4. Walk-ins are welcome.