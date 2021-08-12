MedStar Health holding a number of community vaccine clinics over the next week

BALTIMORE — MedStar Health is holding a number of community vaccine clinics over the next week.

These clinics have walk-in availability and will be giving the Pfizer and J&J vaccine respectively.

BCPL at Essex (Balt. Co) – Friday August 13th from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (J&J)

Baltimore Design School – Saturday August 14th from 12 – 2 p.m. (Pfizer)

To register by phone or for any questions, please call: 443-984-8650.

Lakeland Elementary School – Friday August 20th from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (Pfizer)

Children of Promise Inc. Community Day – Saturday August 21st from 12 – 4 p.m. (J&J)