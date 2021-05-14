Medina Spirit is eligible to race at Preakness 146 after his tests clear

BALTIMORE — After undergoing three rounds of out-of-competition blood sample testing as part of the condition of entry agreement into Preakness 146 between the Maryland Jockey Club (MJC) and trainer Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit has been reported clear and is eligible to race this weekend at Pimlico Race Course.

Two samples were drawn on May 6th and May 10th respectively by the Maryland Racing Commission and were screened by Industrial Laboratories in Colorado. A third sample was drawn on May 11th by 1/ST RACING and MJC and screened by the University of California at Davis Maddy Laboratory.

Medina Spirit is entered into the 146th Preakness Stakes (GI).

Consistent with the fair procedures and practices established by 1/ST RACING and MJC, the additional tests and monitoring were conducted as part of the rigorous condition of entry agreement to ensure the fairness and integrity of the races with horses entered by Baffert.

All horses entered in both the George E. Mitchell Black-Eyed Susan Stakes and the 146th Preakness Stakes will remain under veterinary observation and security surveillance.