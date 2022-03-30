Watch
Medicaid coverage for new mothers will last for 12 months

Posted at 2:18 PM, Mar 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-30 14:18:20-04

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced today the expansion of Medicaid coverage for new mothers. This will extend the period during which new mothers are eligible for postpartum care services from 60 days to 12 months.

Those eligible will be able to access full Medicaid benefits throughout the length of their pregnancy and the 12-month postpartum period, regardless of any changes in income or household size. This expansion will go into effect on April 1, 2022.

Maternal and child health is a top priority for the state.

For more information about Medicaid coverage for pregnant mothers, click here.

