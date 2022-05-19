Watch
Media company founded by former Raven Trevor Pryce plans Baltimore expansion

Posted at 9:17 AM, May 19, 2022
BALTIMORE — A media production company founded by a former Baltimore Raven is planning to expand in the City.

Outlook Enterprises is already based out of the City, but they have decided to lease 27,000 square-feet of additional space at the recently restored Hoen Lithograph building on East Biddle Street.

The visual production company specializes in pop culture catered toward children. Its content is shared with streaming and network partners such as Netflix and Nickelodeon.

Former multiple time NFL Pro Bowler Trevor Pryce founded the company. Before becoming an animator, Pryce played defensive end for the Ravens from 2006 through 2009.

It's expected the company could bring 150 new full-time jobs to the City over the next couple of years as they increase production and operations management at the new facility.

“We chose Baltimore for its perfect blend of technology, art, and know-how. As a computer-based animation studio, we could have set up operations pretty much anywhere. It all came down to will and support,” said Pryce. “As one of the first animation/VFX studios in the region, we couldn’t be happier with the decision to park Outlook in Charm City.”

