Meals on Wheels delivers more than a hot meal this holiday season

DUNDALK, Md. — Times are tough for many families, making giving and charitable donations more of a challenge this year.

Meals on Wheels relies on donations of money, food, and volunteers to help seniors in our community.

A lot of people will be shopping for their Thanksgiving dinner this week, but the high costs of food and utilities can be especially challenging for those living on a fixed income.

For Miss Charlene, as she’s known, each visit by meals on wheels with a delivery of fresh food is much appreciated.

“When you get older, you don’t feel like cooking at all, you know? You’re lucky you open your eyes in the morning,” Charlene said.

Meals on Wheels volunteers like Dan McGrain bring more than a hot or cold meal to seniors.

“For some some clients that regular daily visit from the Meals on Wheels volunteer is the primary social interaction they’ll have all week long and that makes a big difference. So, it helps cut down on the isolation, helps improve mental health and an overall well-being,” McGrain said.

McGrain has been volunteering with meals on wheels for six years, delivering meals to clients on a regular route, twice a week. It's his way of giving back to the community.

High inflation can make it difficult for those who'd like to give money but for people like McGrain, volunteering doesn't cost anything except his time.

“We always need money but we especially need volunteers to meet the client to take the food near that last mile getting it to the doorway and providing a personal connection,” McGrain said.

Meals on Wheels has more than 2100 volunteers in Maryland but can use more to meet the demand.

“Not every volunteer volunteers a regular route. Some are more casual. They’ll fill in the slots as needed. We have a strong need during the holiday period, particularly when there’s extra need and people are taking vacation. So, we are always looking for good long-term volunteers” McGrain said.

Volunteers provide a variety of assistance to people.

“Some volunteers deliver pet food for a kibbles and bits program. Some volunteers buy groceries, some volunteers provide conversation over the phone, and some deliver meals like me,” McGrain said.

Volunteering is in McGrain’s blood. He was inspired by his mother and he's carrying on the tradition.

“When I was in middle school in high school and I saw her doing the same thing. And so, when I have some extra time in my schedule and I was able to do something, i thought well i’ll just follow in her footsteps,” McGrain said.

Miss Charlene is forever grateful for meals on wheels volunteers like McGrain.

“Social Security sounds like a lot of money but it’s not. So, eventually you know it’s really good to have them around. I don’t know what i would do without them,” Charlene said.

For more details about Meals on Wheels of Central Maryland, click below:

