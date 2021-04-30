MDTA set to begin installing all electronic tolling at the I-95 toll plaza

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Transportation Authority is set to begin the process of installing all electronic tolling at the John F. Kennedy Memorial Highway (I-95) toll plaza.

Beginning May 5 and continuing into September, the plaza’s middle lanes – lanes 5 through 9 – will be closed 24/7 while toll booths in lanes 6, 7 and 8 are removed.

The canopy above lanes 6, 7 and 8 will also be removed. Commercial vehicles and motorists using Exit 93 (MD 222) should keep to the right side of the toll plaza. An overhead gantry with tolling equipment will be installed less than a mile south of the plaza.

Once completed, northbound traffic will shift to the new lanes, at which time the remaining toll booths and canopy in lanes 9 through 12 will be removed.

The improvements are expected to be completed by early 2022.

Tolling will continue throughout the construction process at the JFK facility.

The MDTA converted toll plazas at the Hatem, Key, and Bay bridges in 2019 and 2020, while construction to convert the Fort McHenry Tunnel toll plaza to permanent highway speed AET begins this summer. The Nice/Middleton Bridge replacement project is scheduled to be completed in spring 2022.

