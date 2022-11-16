MDTA Police: MDTA officer injured in vehicle crash, suspected impaired driver arrested

BALTIMORE — Maryland Transportation Authority police officers arrested a Baltimore man involved in a crash with an MDTA police vehicle early Wednesday morning.

The suspect is identified as 53-year-old Herman Rock.

Officers responded to a call for a crash in the area of Monroe Street and MD 295. While they awaited a tow truck to remove one of the vehicles involved in the crash, an Infiniti SUV crashed in the rear of a marked MDTA Police SUV.

The impact of the crash pushed the marked vehicle into the rear of the disabled vehicle from the previous crash.

According to MDTA police, the marked vehicle had its emergency lights on at the time of the crash, and an officer was inside. The officer was treated on-scene for minor injuries.

Officers state that as they spoke to the driver of the Infiniti SUV, they detected signs of impairment.

Rock is facing multiple charges including driving a motor vehicle while under the influence and driving a motor vehicle without a license.

No other injuries were reported.