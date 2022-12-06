Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MDTA collecting donations for Toys for Tots this week

toys for tots
Maryland Transportation Authority<br/>
toys for tots
Posted at 4:47 AM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 04:47:33-05

BALTIMORE — Starting today, you can donate toys at toll plazas across the state.

The MDTA is collecting the gifts for Toys for Tots.

You can drop off toys from 6 a.m to 9 a.m each morning or 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. this evening.

You'll see a drop-off location at toll plazas including at the Fort McHenry tunnel.

This is the 33rd year for the collection.

The MDTA is accepting donations through Thursday.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices