MDTA collecting donations for Toys for Tots this week

BALTIMORE — Starting today, you can donate toys at toll plazas across the state.
The MDTA is collecting the gifts for Toys for Tots.
You can drop off toys from 6 a.m to 9 a.m each morning or 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. this evening.
You'll see a drop-off location at toll plazas including at the Fort McHenry tunnel.
This is the 33rd year for the collection.
The MDTA is accepting donations through Thursday.
Reminder:🎁MDTA Police annual #ToysForTots campaign begins tomorrow (Dec. 6) through Thursday, Dec. 8. Convenient drop-off on your commute from 6 to 9am and from 4 to 6pm. Locations and details here https://t.co/LaY6Klt8fp #MDTAPNews #MDHelps pic.twitter.com/gQfbnOBuyd— MDTA (@TheMDTA) December 5, 2022