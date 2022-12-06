MDTA collecting donations for Toys for Tots this week

BALTIMORE — Starting today, you can donate toys at toll plazas across the state.

The MDTA is collecting the gifts for Toys for Tots.

You can drop off toys from 6 a.m to 9 a.m each morning or 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. this evening.

You'll see a drop-off location at toll plazas including at the Fort McHenry tunnel.

This is the 33rd year for the collection.

The MDTA is accepting donations through Thursday.