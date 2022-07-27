MSP investigating possible police impersonator in Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a possible police impostor in Montgomery County.

Tuesday evening, around 4:15 p.m., the Rockville Barrack received a call reporting a suspicious vehicle on I-270.

The caller reported that someone driving a tan Chevrolet Malibu was activating red and blue lights to move vehicles off the road.

Investigators were told by witnesses that they were driving in the are of Middlebrook Road when they came across the suspect driver. Police say the driver of the Chevrolet had red and blue lights activated on the front and rear of the car while driving aggressively.

The driver briefly got behind the witness before switching to the high occupancy vehicle lane and driving away.

There are no reports of the driver trying to pull over other drivers. Troopers have found the suspect vehicle and have to spoken to a person of interest in the case, but no charges have been filed at this time.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the Rockville Barrack at 301-424-2101.