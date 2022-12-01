MDOT warns of flood-damaged vehicles after hurricane season

BALTIMORE, Md. — MDOT MVA sent out a warning about buying used cars that may be flood damaged. As hurricane season comes to a close, they want Marylanders to be aware of people selling cars from those areas that may have gotten caught in the storms, and are now dangerous to drive.

“Vehicles that have recently sustained flood-related damage may still look great in photos, but may develop rust and mold over the long-term,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer in a release. “Despite the continued demand for used vehicles, customers must protect themselves from potential financial and safety risks down the road.”

MDOT MVA posted some signs to look for when buying a used car that may be flood damaged.

Common signs include:



Condensation in headlights and taillights

Musty odor

Rust spots

Mold and mildew on seats or carpets

Buyer can also use MDOT MVA's IT project called Customer Connect. The tool gives the agency real-time alerts through a national system about certain cars, so unknowing people don't buy cars that were flooded, stolen or are generally unsafe.

MDOT MVA also recommends shopping at licensed dealers instead of buying straight from the owners, and ask for a detailed history of the car.

