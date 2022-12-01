Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MDOT warns of flood-damaged vehicles after hurricane season

Officials say flood-damaged cars are dangerous to drive
Hurricane Irma: Storm leaves behind extensive flooding, damage
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Chip Somodevilla
POMPANO BEACH, FL - SEPTEMBER 10: A tree branch felled by tropical storm winds narrowly misses parked cars as Hurricane Irma hits the southern part of the state September 10, 2017 in Pompano Beach, Florida. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall in the United States in the Florida Keys at 9:10 a.m. after raking across the north coast of Cuba. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Hurricane Irma: Storm leaves behind extensive flooding, damage
Posted at 8:44 AM, Dec 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-01 08:44:27-05

BALTIMORE, Md. — MDOT MVA sent out a warning about buying used cars that may be flood damaged. As hurricane season comes to a close, they want Marylanders to be aware of people selling cars from those areas that may have gotten caught in the storms, and are now dangerous to drive.

“Vehicles that have recently sustained flood-related damage may still look great in photos, but may develop rust and mold over the long-term,” said MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer in a release. “Despite the continued demand for used vehicles, customers must protect themselves from potential financial and safety risks down the road.”

MDOT MVA posted some signs to look for when buying a used car that may be flood damaged.

Common signs include:

  • Condensation in headlights and taillights
  • Musty odor
  • Rust spots
  • Mold and mildew on seats or carpets

Buyer can also use MDOT MVA's IT project called Customer Connect. The tool gives the agency real-time alerts through a national system about certain cars, so unknowing people don't buy cars that were flooded, stolen or are generally unsafe.

MDOT MVA also recommends shopping at licensed dealers instead of buying straight from the owners, and ask for a detailed history of the car.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices