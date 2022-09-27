MDOT walk-tober events

BALTIMORE, Md — The Maryland Department of Transportation is turning October into walk-tober. They have teamed up with the Maryland Department of Planning, the Maryland Department of Health, MDOT State Highway Administration, Maryland Highway Safety Office, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, America Walks, and AARP to promote walking as a form of exercise and how to stay safe when doing so.

They have put together four free webinars-or walkinars as they call it- that people can register for today and attend next Thursday. Each walkinar will discuss a different topic including “how nondrivers are organizing to improve pedestrian infrastructure to better serve people of all ages.” Another walkinar will discuss how a new strategy by Montgomery County Planning is helping prevent severe and fatal crashes and making areas safer for drivers, bicyclist, and pedestrians.

Prior to the walkinars, MDOT is celebrating Maryland’s official exercise. On October 5th, teams and people are encouraged to participate in “Walk Maryland Day.” On this day, people across the state are encouraged to register themselves and or a team to walk in different areas in Maryland. Participants will have the option to be a Walk Leader or a Sole Mate. Walk Leaders will be expected to encourage the Sole Mates of the groups as they walk along their chosen paths. Sole Mates are those who join any of the groups participating.

When registering, Walk Leaders can set the walk difficulty to moderate (“walking at a moderate or brisk pace on a level surface. Examples include walking from class, work or a store, walking for pleasure, walking a dog, walking as a break from work.”) or vigorous (“race walking or aerobic walking. Examples include jogging or running, wheeling your wheelchair, walking and climbing briskly up a hill, backpacking.”). Walking groups can be made private by a Walk Leader and only Sole Mates with the password will be able to join. Sole Mates that register will be able to pick a group to join that is already registered. Those joining private groups will need to enter a password.

All webinars will be on Thursdays from 10:30am-12pm starting October 6. Walk Maryland Day is self-paced and the Walk Leader will pick the time.