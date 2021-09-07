MDOT Tackles Trash in Anne Arundel County

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY-- — The Department of Transportation State Highway Administration and Anne Arundel County is encouraging people to pick up their trash.

They kicked off a litter pick-up campaign Tuesday to encourage others to do the same.

They said if people pick up after themselves, and pick up trash they see in their areas, it could save the county a lot of money.

"MDOT State Highway Administration spends nearly $8 million dollars a year picking up litter that's trash along our scenery, Maryland scenery and along Maryland roadways," said Tim Smith, SHA Administrator. "Over a course of five years, that's almost $40 million dollars that we're spending just on litter pickup alone. That's dollars that we could be reinvesting in other parts of our infrastructure but instead, we're focusing it on litter."

A litter sweep is already underway on state and county roads.

It ends Friday, but will be repeated quarterly.