MDOT State Highway Administration begins project to rehabilitate I-695

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will begin work on the first stage of a project to rehabilitate the Baltimore Beltway bridge over the Baltimore National Pike in the Catonsville area of Baltimore County on April 4.
Weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete by early October.
Crews will work on the following schedule:
- Stage 1: Work on I-695 bridge deck joints will be performed during overnight hours, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday nights through Friday mornings. Temporary single and double-lane closures will be required during the overnight work periods, and this stage is expected to take six weeks, weather permitting.
- Stages 2 to 4: Work on piers and abutments on US 40 will take place, with temporary travel lane, shoulder and turn lane closures in effect. Concrete barriers, reflective barrels and cones, and temporary construction signs will guide motorists through the work zone on US 40. Work to set safety barriers will be performed during overnight hours, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Sunday nights through Friday mornings. Once the barriers are installed, work will take place weekdays, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.