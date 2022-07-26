MDOT showed the dangers of driving without a seat belt during demo

BALTIMORE — We've all heard it before, click it or ticket.

Seat belts save lives, but we rarely get to see them in action.

Today, MDOT gave a demonstration to show the dangers of being unbuckled.

Two cars crashed into a barrier, both at 35 miles per hour, one had crash test dummies that were buckled and the other had ones that weren't.

"These are the people, or in this case, the dummies, that were not restrained and so there is a huge amount of energy transfer and than additional secondary injuries bouncing around. The human body wasn't designed to be in a 70 mile an hour car crash without restraints," said one instructor.

MDOT says 1 in 10 drivers don't buckle up and hope this reminds people just how important it is.