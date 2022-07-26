Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

MDOT showed the dangers of driving without a seat belt during demo

MDOT showed the dangers of driving without a seat belt during demo
maryland department of transportation mdot mva
Posted at 6:15 PM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 18:15:50-04

BALTIMORE  — We've all heard it before, click it or ticket.

Seat belts save lives, but we rarely get to see them in action.

Today, MDOT gave a demonstration to show the dangers of being unbuckled.

Two cars crashed into a barrier, both at 35 miles per hour, one had crash test dummies that were buckled and the other had ones that weren't.

"These are the people, or in this case, the dummies, that were not restrained and so there is a huge amount of energy transfer and than additional secondary injuries bouncing around. The human body wasn't designed to be in a 70 mile an hour car crash without restraints," said one instructor.

MDOT says 1 in 10 drivers don't buckle up and hope this reminds people just how important it is.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019