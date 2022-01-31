MDOT recommending motorists find alternate route due to large transformer transport

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will be assisting with the transport of a large transformer move between the Dundalk area of Baltimore County and Brookeville in Montgomery County overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, including travel through parts of Carroll and Howard counties.

It will begin at 10 p.m. Tuesday, February 1, and the transformer will reach its destination by 5 a.m. Wednesday, February 2.

The route that the large transport is as follows:

- Dunhill Road to Dundalk Avenue;

- MD 695 (Broening Highway) to Boston Street/O’Donnell Street cut-off;

- Interstate Avenue to northbound I-95 to the outer loop (westbound) I-695 (Baltimore Beltway) *northeast corner*;

- Northbound I-795 (Northwest Expressway) to westbound MD 140 (Westminster Pike/Baltimore Boulevard);

- Southbound MD 97 (New Washington Road/Roxbury Mills Road) to eastbound MD 26 (Liberty Road);

- Southbound MD 32 to westbound I-70 to southbound MD 97 (Georgia Avenue); and

- Eastbound MD 650 (New Hampshire Avenue) to Brighton Dam Road (destination).

MDOT SHA is recommending that motorists who plan to travel in these areas find an alternate route as the truck will be traveling at the speed of around 20 mph and will require two lanes to travel.