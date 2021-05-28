MDOT partners with Baltimore County to improve MD 140 in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration (MDOT SHA) and the Baltimore County Department of Public Works (DPW) are beginning a project that will improve safety and drainage on MD 140 (Reisterstown Road) in Baltimore County.

Starting June 1, crews will be working to replace the waterline and resurface the roadway between Pleasant Hill Road and Stocksdale Avenue. The $19 million project is expected to be complete by spring 2024.

“This project will improve both utility and highway infrastructure along Reisterstown Road, one of the busiest residential and commercial corridors in Baltimore County,” MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith said. “This is another example of how MDOT SHA and its local government partners are working together to improve State and County infrastructure, provide vital utility services and enhance highway safety for area residents, businesses, and commuters.”

Improvements include:

