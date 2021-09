You've been hearing a lot about this lately. There's a nationwide shortage of bus drivers.

Governor Hogan is trying to fix the problem.

He's directing the MVA to speed up the licensing process for school bus drivers.

This Saturday, September 25th, MDOT MVA will host bus drivers day at a number of branches in an effort to get more school bus drivers.

The locations in our area are on your screen.

They'll be open from 8:00 a.m., to 3:00 p.m.