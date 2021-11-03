Watch
MDOT MTA launches Fast Forward: Customer Experience Enhancement Project

Ray Strickland
Posted at 4:48 PM, Nov 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-03 16:48:22-04

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration is improving the public transportation experience.

MDOT MTA has launched its Fast Forward: Customer Experience Enhancement Project.

The goal is to improving transit reliability, travel times, and customer safety and access.

Planned improvements include more bus lanes, new and enhanced transit hubs, more bus shelters, and ADA and pedestrian safety improvements near bus stops.

The $43 million initiative is funded by money from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

