MDOT MTA launches campaign to address sexual harassment on transit

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Transportation, Maryland Transit Administration announced the launch of their new service campaign to reduce the incidence of sexual harassment on transit.

The agency is addressing this issue as part of its efforts to follow through on safety and security commitments adopted in their Rebuilding Better strategic plan released in September 2021.

“There is no place for sexual harassment on transit or anywhere else,” said MDOT MTA Administrator Holly Arnold. “We want everyone to know we take incidents of harassment seriously and are launching this campaign so that we can improve the overall experience for all who take transit.”

The campaign will be focused on educating the public on what constitutes sexual harassment and how it can be topped.

An integral part of the campaign will be data collection to better assess the extent riders in the Baltimore region are experiencing sexual harassment.

Another component will be impacting future decision making in outreach, campaign messaging, expectation for rider conduct and resource deployment.

Based on data and feedback collected from riders, the agency will make an effort to refine and expand the campaign annually, as well as partner with local community-based organizations to share ideas and input.

for more information on the initiative, click here.