MDOT MTA Kirk Bus Division project is complete

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration’s Kirk Avenue Bus Division project is complete.

The Kirk Avenue Bus Division project includes a state-of-the-art transportation and storage building. It’s the final phase of the $148 million project to replace original buildings.

The building will house and maintain nearly 175 MTA buses, and provide fueling, washing, and dispatching functions. The building will also increase efficiency for bus operations, reduce noise, bus emissions, and vehicle visibility in the surrounding community.

"Our partnership with the community has allowed us to promote public transportation, add jobs to the region, advance green technology, and deliver a healthier environment for the community,” said Acting MDOT Maryland Transit Administration Administrator Holly Arnold. “This includes the creation of Midway Park, a 15,000 square-foot recreational area for residents to enjoy which is just outside this building."

The MTA will begin operating full bus service from the new building on Sunday, June 20.