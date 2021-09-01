MDOT gives insight on the status of long awaited state infrastructure projects

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation on Wednesday released a draft of the Consolidated Transportation Program report.

It's a six-year capital budget for major and minor state infrastructure projects, that includes financial details and the construction status of each project.

A good portion of those investments will go towards long awaited projects like new construction on the American Legion Bridge, the Purple Line, Howard Street Tunnel and Route 90 road work.

“This transportation blueprint makes historic and unprecedented investments in our infrastructure, and continues our balanced, all-inclusive approach of far more funding for both roads and transit than any other administration in state history," said Governor Larry Hogan. It will create jobs, expand economic opportunity, and make every mode of travel better and safer for Marylanders."

