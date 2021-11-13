MDH Secretary visits the NAACP's pediatric COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Baltimore City

BALTIMORE — Maryland Department of Health (MDH) Secretary Dennis R. Schrader visited a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for 5 to 11-year-olds hosted by the NAACP’s National Headquarters and Baltimore Branch organizations.

The clinic was held at the NAACP offices on Mt. Hope Dr. in Baltimore.

“The NAACP has a credible voice that has encouraged Marylanders to get vaccinated since COVID-19 vaccines became available,” said Secretary Schrader. “The state has been fortunate to have the NAACP as a partner throughout the pandemic and we look forward to continuing to work together.”

Saturday’s clinic was organized in coordination with the Baltimore City Health Department and clinical partner Five Medicine.

Over 50 children between the ages of 5 and 11 and their parents received Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at the clinic.

“The NAACP is pleased to support efforts in Baltimore City to make vaccines available for adults and children,” said NAACP’s Director of Learning and Impact, Marjorie Innocent, PhD. “We are eager to get past the pandemic and address the health and social needs of our communities and country.”