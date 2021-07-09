MDH and Baltimore Orioles extend free COVID-19 vaccinations through remainder of season

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) extended their partnership with the Baltimore Orioles to offer free COVID-19 vaccinations at every Orioles home game through the remainder of the regular season.

The new initiative expands the original vaccination effort, which launched over Father’s Day weekend, and combines with ongoing free COVID-19 testing efforts through September 30.

“We are focused on helping all Marylanders step up to the plate and get vaccinated, and we are grateful to the Orioles for their continued support,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “By providing both COVID-19 testing and vaccinations in more community-based settings—especially as more contagious variants of the virus emerge and circulate—we’re meeting Marylanders where they are to help put an end to this pandemic.”

Located in the lower concourse across from Section 26, both vaccinations and PCR COVID-19 tests are now available from an hour before each home game through the first two and a half hours or the end of the eighth inning, whichever comes first.

Visitors will be able to instantly make an appointment using QR codes that will be posted throughout the stadium or walk up for free testing and vaccinations.

Those who receive vaccinations will also receive two free ticket vouchers good for a home game for the rest of the season.

The one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is available, which is currently approved for people ages 18 years and older.