MD House of Delegates ask Gov. Hogan to remove Labor Secretary & cease defense against unemployment lawsuits

Unemployment lawsuit hearing also postponed to Monday
Posted at 1:17 PM, Jul 09, 2021
BALTIMORE — On Friday, the Maryland House of Delegates sent Governor Larry Hogan a letter asking him to terminate Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson and to cease his defense against lawsuits that are seeking to continue enhanced federal unemployment benefits.

The unemployment hearing that was originally scheduled for Friday, July 9, at 2 p.m., has been postponed to Monday at 9:30 a.m.

