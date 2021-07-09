MD House of Delegates ask Gov. Hogan to remove Labor Secretary & cease defense against unemployment lawsuits

BALTIMORE — On Friday, the Maryland House of Delegates sent Governor Larry Hogan a letter asking him to terminate Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson and to cease his defense against lawsuits that are seeking to continue enhanced federal unemployment benefits.

Today, we renewed our call for the Governor to stop his efforts to end the additional federal unemployment benefits and asked for new leadership at the Maryland Department of Labor. Struggling Marylanders deserve better. pic.twitter.com/2Jpnz3Gy2K — MD House Democrats (@mdhousedems) July 9, 2021

The unemployment hearing that was originally scheduled for Friday, July 9, at 2 p.m., has been postponed to Monday at 9:30 a.m.