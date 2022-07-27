MD Dept. of Health hosting virtual listening session about monkeypox

The Maryland Department of Health is hosting a virtual listening session on July 27 to educate people about the spread of monkeypox.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are more than 3,500 confirmed cases of monkeypox in the U.S. and 91 cases in Maryland.

So far, no deaths have been reported from the virus in the U.S.

During the listening session, the public can ask health experts questions about monkeypox and the health department will explain how it is responding to the rising numbers, including testing and treatment.

The event is free but registration is encouraged. To register for the listening session, click here.