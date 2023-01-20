MD 529 Board Chair Peter Tsirigotis in the midst of college saving plan issues

BALTIMORE — Maryland 529 Board Chair Peter Tsirigotis resigned from the Board Friday, Jan. 20 as announced by Maryland 529's website.

"The Maryland 529 Board and staff would like to thank Peter for his dedication and service as the Maryland 529 Board Chair and wish him well in his future endeavors," the website says.

Vice Chairman Geoffrey Newman will serve as the interim Board chair until a new chairperson is elected at the February 23, 2023 Board meeting.

This news comes after parents reported having issues with their 529 college saving plans.

WMAR spoke with some parents and they told us they were scrambling to get tuition bills paid with money they thought was readily available in their accounts.

RELATED: Parents reaching out to lawmakers for help with frozen 529 savings plans

"It's totally ridiculous that they've had such poor response when people have kids in college, you're in a panic, and these are responsible parents. These aren't dead beats, these are the people that planned ahead," said Michael Dubsky, a parent.