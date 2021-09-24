McElderry Apartments hold grand opening

BALTIMORE — It's the start of a transformation for part of the city.

The city held the grand opening for McElderry Apartments today.

It's 104 units of mixed-income rentals and sits where the former Somerset homes used to be. Some families who use to live in Perkins homes now call these units home.

50 families got their pick of a unit before the building was constructed.

Mayor Brandon Scott says it's an example of how the city should rebuild, by not just improving how areas look, but by also taking care of those already living in an area.

When you think about the history of Baltimore, you think about the history of redevelopment, that history doesn't mean that most of the time, people are going to come back," he said. "That means people are going to be displaced, and they will never see their neighborhood again. But that's not what PSO is about, that's not what Somerset is about and that's something we all should recognize and celebrate today."

The event was also a preview of what's coming next for the area.