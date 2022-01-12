McDaniel College announces additional safety measures for Spring 2022 return

McDaniel College has announced they will be requiring additional safety measures for the Spring 2022 return for undergraduate students.

This is in addition to the COVID booster and flu shot requirement.

The updates include all students being fully only for the first week of the semester during the testing period.

All students are required to complete a college-provided COVID-19 rapid test before moving into residential spaces.

Tests will be administered during move in.

If the result is positive, the student will be required to return home immediately to begin the isolation period.

All students are also strongly encouraged to receive results from a COVID test on their own as close to returning to campus, as possible, and no more than 72 hours before arriving.

The college will provide each student and employee with three KN95 masks at the beginning of the semester.