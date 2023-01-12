Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

McCormick ranked most "just" food/beverage company in U.S.

Old Bay Caramel Seasoning Is A Sweet And Salty Mix For Popcorn, Ice Cream And More
Copyright McCormick
<a href="">McCormick</a>
Old Bay Caramel Seasoning Is A Sweet And Salty Mix For Popcorn, Ice Cream And More
Posted at 12:51 PM, Jan 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-12 12:51:59-05

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — McCormick & Company, Inc., was just ranked No. 1 in the food/beverage industry in the JUST Capital rankings, which rate the country's most "just" companies.

The rankings are based on what issues Americans say they prioritize in companies; the top issues for last year were paying a fair/living wage, creating jobs in the U.S., acting ethically at the leadership level, protecting worker health/safety, supporting workforce retention/training, and providing benefits and work-life balance.

The Hunt Valley-based McCormick was ranked top among 31 food, beverage and tobacco companies, and 57th out of a total 951 companies.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

How to watch WMAR-2 News on streaming devices