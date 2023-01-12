McCormick ranked most "just" food/beverage company in U.S.

HUNT VALLEY, Md. — McCormick & Company, Inc., was just ranked No. 1 in the food/beverage industry in the JUST Capital rankings, which rate the country's most "just" companies.

The rankings are based on what issues Americans say they prioritize in companies; the top issues for last year were paying a fair/living wage, creating jobs in the U.S., acting ethically at the leadership level, protecting worker health/safety, supporting workforce retention/training, and providing benefits and work-life balance.

The Hunt Valley-based McCormick was ranked top among 31 food, beverage and tobacco companies, and 57th out of a total 951 companies.