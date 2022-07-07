BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement released its first annual public safety report on Thursday.

It provides a progress update of the implementation of the City's Violence Prevention Plan along with Mayor Brandon Scott’s five-year strategy aimed at reducing gun violence.

Scott charged the Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement with coordinating city agencies and community partners in addressing challenges of trauma and violence faced by Baltimore residents.

They began operation in January 2021, replacing the Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice.

Scott allocated $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds over the next three years to the agency to fund different community violence intervention initiatives.

The full report can be read here.