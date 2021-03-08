Menu

Mayor Scott wants to reform Baltimore's procurement system

Posted at 6:13 PM, Mar 08, 2021
BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott wants to reform Baltimore's procurement system.

The goal is to modernize city government, and make processes more equitable.

He says along with the cost, and the best value, there are other things to consider when purchasing goods and services.

"We must also think about how we can break up some of our larger contracts so that more of our local businesses. Especially our minority and women owned businesses can provide services as a part of an overall project rather than the entire contract going to a single entity," said Scott.

The administration will ask for proposals for a comprehensive assessment of procurement policies and practices.

