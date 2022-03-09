Mayor Scott to announce free job training initiative for Baltimore City residents

BALTIMORE — A free job training initiative for unemployed and underemployed Baltimore City residents impacted by COVID-19 will be formally announced Wednesday morning.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will speak at the Jane Addams Resource Center to formally announce the initiative, Train Up.

Scott will be joined by representatives from his Office of Employment Development and the 17 community training partners selected to provide the training via grants totaling nearly $5 million, the largest single investment ever made in Baltimore workforce train

Biotechnical Institute of Maryland (BTI) is one of those 17 community partners which will receive a portion of grants received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

"This is a significant boost to our ability to meet exploding demand from both employers and unemployed or underemployed high school graduates in Baltimore City," Executive Director Dr. Brandy Carter said. "Our graduates are on the front lines of the Life Sciences workforce as it continues to grow in Maryland and scale to create the tools we need post-pandemic to keep all people healthy."

Train Up is funded by money Baltimore City received through the American Rescue Plan Act.

Train Up grantees will provide training in skills essential to Baltimore City’s growing industries including healthcare, construction, hospitality, manufacturing, and technology.

Train Up will enable BTI to train and place 40 Baltimore city residents in biotech positions making a living wage of at least $18 per hour with benefits, and will start in May with its next class/cohort.

Located in West Baltimore, at 1101 W Pratt St Suite 302, Baltimore, MD 21223, BTI has a class in the labs today if you need B roll footage or would like to interview a student or one of its faculty.

According to BTI, students will be learning and practicing hands-on skills using lab instruments essential to the work underway in the region’s research, commercial, and healthcare laboratories.