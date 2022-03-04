Mayor Scott reads to students for Read Across America day

NORTHEAST BALTIMORE — Some Baltimore students in the city celebrated Read Across America day Friday, and the mayor stopped by one school to read to kids.

Mayor Brandon Scott was at Leith Walk Elementary Middle School in northeast Baltimore reading to kids.

The mayor read ‘ The Champ-- the Story of Muhammad Ali ’ to students.

Read Across America is a year-long program highlighted by Read Across America day.

The National Education Association runs it with the focus of getting children and teenagers to read.