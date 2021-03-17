Today: Baltimore City loosens restrictions to 50% capacity for most businesses, 75% for outdoor dining

BALTIMORE — Beginning today, March 26 at 6 a.m., religious facilities, indoor recreation except Hookah and Cigar lounges, fitness facilities, libraries, zoos, aquariums, museums, casinos can increase to 50 percent capacity.

Outdoor dining will be increased to 75 percent capacity. Scott said if space is tented, they need to be open on all sides. Indoor dining will be increased to 50 percent capacity.

Bars without food licenses are also allowed to operate — 75 percent outdoors, 50 percent indoors.

Live streaming of performances is now allowed. There will be an exemption for the mask order on performers for live and live-streamed performances with appropriate mitigation barriers in place.

Indoor theaters are limited to the lesser of 50 percent occupancy or 100 persons. Outdoor entertainment venues are limited to the lesser of 75 percent occupancy or 250 persons.