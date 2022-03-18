Mayor Scott increases prevailing wage for workers in the construction trades

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott and members of the Board of Estimates (BOE) approved an increase in the city's prevailing wage for workers in the construction trades this week.

This would boost the rate for workers from $8 per hour to $22 per hour and this would amount to an approximate rate of $43,000 annually.

The "Prevailing Wages for Workers Under Construction Contracts" law requires that workers get paid regularly and no less than the approved wage.

After comparing wages to similar trades in other jurisdictions, the Baltimore City Wage Commission came to this decision. The process was in line with the mayor's commitment to leveling the playing field in Baltimore City. This includes the city's most overlooked workers and it was determined that laborers needed their wages increased.

Workers that are affected by this increase include laborers, mechanics, and apprentices working in all construction trades.

